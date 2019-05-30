Beautiful Friday ahead, chance of weekend storms

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers or storms before midnight, clearing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. It's a beautiful day with highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: Saturday starts off dry, but the afternoon gets more warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. A cold front slides in from the north, bringing a chance for thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with isolated large hail and strong wind gusts. Storms clear out late Saturday night, leaving us with sunshine and just slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. Next week looks unsettled with chances for rain and storms almost each day. 1-2" of rain is expected.