Beautiful weather for the rest of the week, cooler than average

Beautiful weather sticks around through the end of the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

EXTENDED: High pressure keeps us dry and comfortable through Thursday with highs 3-5 degrees below average. A cold front will approach the area on Friday, giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms that last into Saturday as the front stalls over our area. By later Saturday, the front exits and we'll be dry for the rest of the holiday weekend into Labor Day with continued cool temperatures.