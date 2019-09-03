Big cool down coming for mid-week

Much cooler air filters in for Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: 10-12 degrees cooler with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Partly to mostly sunny.

EXTENDED: Wednesday night will be one of the coolest of the summer with 50s for most locations across Mid-Missouri. Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow for some patchy fog Thursday morning, but by Thursday night our next warm front approaches, bringing warmer weather for Friday. Our next chance of rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday, with temperatures remaining a bit below average in the low 80s.