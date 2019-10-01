Big cool down on the way by Thursday

Cold front brings storms fall...

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, highs in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: A cold front responsible for bringing rain and storms to northern Missouri Tuesday and Wednesday will eventually drop south into Mid-Missouri late Wednesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area. Storms will move from north to south, entering Mid-Missouri by 6 or 7PM on Wednesday evening. That line of storms progresses across the region into early Thursday, bringing 0.5" to 1" of rain to areas along and north of I-70. By Thursday afternoon, we begin to cool down and dry out, with highs only topping out in the upper 60s. We stay near or below normal as fall like air holds strong through the end of the week into the weekend. The next chance of rain will come with another front on Saturday.