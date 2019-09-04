SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Chilly overnight, warming up by Friday

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 02:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 05:55 PM CDT

Fall like night leads to end of the week warmup

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and crisp with lows in the 50s. Patchy fog possible by morning.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer, highs in the low to mid-80s.

EXTENDED: A warm front lifts through the area late on Thursday, shifting winds back to the south for Thursday night into Friday. No precipitation is expected with the front, but we'll be warmer in the 60s to start Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The weekend starts off great with beautiful weather for the Mizzou home football opener, but rain returns overnight Saturday into Sunday. Most of the rain will be along and north of I-70, and move out by mid-late afternoon. 

