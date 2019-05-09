SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cool air sticks around into the weekend

Posted: May 09, 2019 02:55 PM CDT

Updated: May 09, 2019 06:26 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Clouds are slow to clear, but when they do, it will be chilly around Mid-Missouri with lows falling into the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s.

EXTENDED: Clouds return Friday night in advance of our next area of low pressure to our south that will bring rain to the area on Saturday. Temperatures remain in the low 60s Saturday with cloud cover decreasing into Sunday. Sunday will be warmer with clouds exiting and more sunshine in the afternoon. Next week we'll see low rain chances and a low severe weather threat as the upper level wind pattern isn't as active. 

