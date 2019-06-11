SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Cooler air sticks around, storms return Wednesday

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 04:09 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:06 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Clouds increase into the evening. 

EXTENDED: A powerful upper level jet will push much cooler air into the region on Wednesday, bringing high temperatures down into the lower 70s. A cold front at the surface could trigger some afternoon thunderstorms, some of which could be strong with isolated gusty winds and hail. Temperatures into Thursday morning will fall into the upper 40s to around 50. By the weekend, the pattern will shift and temperatures will return to near normal, but storm chances will increase with increasing moisture into the region. High weekend rainfall amounts between 1-3" are possible. 

