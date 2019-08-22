Cooler, drying out into the weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, low rain chance. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

EXTENDED: The weekend stays tranquil and pleasant with high pressure to our northeast. This will keep temperatures cooler than average by a few degrees with highs in the low 80s. Rain chances will remain low through Sunday, but increase Sunday night as our next warm front approaches. We warm slightly into early next week, and it looks fairly active with several systems sweeping through the region, especially early in the week. Temperatures remain below average into Labor Day weekend.