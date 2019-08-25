A Cool Way to End the Weekend

Sunday Showers Monday Storms

TODAY: Having your umbrella on standby for today might be a good idea as you’re heading out the door, especially in the morning. Rain chances start to pick up as we head towards the late afternoon/early evening hours. Throughout the day we will stay mostly cloudy and will only warm up into the mid 70’s.

SUNDAY EVENING: A lull in rain is expected in the evening but chances pick back up as we head into the overnight hours and early morning hours on Monday. Staying mostly cloudy with a low in the upper 60’s.





EXTENDED: Early Monday morning could be a wet one but by the time most morning commutes start, the rain should subside for a while. However, the activity ramps back up Monday evening and into the overnight hours as a cold front slides through. A line of potentially strong storms will slide in, and along that line we could see some gusty winds at times. Behind these storms, things look to settle down as temperatures stay cooler than normal, almost feeling like Fall toward the middle and end of the week, with highs only in the low 80s.