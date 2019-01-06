A couple nice days with a chance of rain in between
SUNDAY: We're beginning to see clouds moving in from the west. As we get into the afternoon, we'll be looking at a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will still get well above average for this time of year, back into the upper 50s to near 60. As this approaching system inches closer, winds will be picking up so it will be a little breezy at times this afternoon.
TONIGHT: We could see a stray shower or two this evening well ahead of this system, but the latest data this morning suggests that most of the rain will hold off until at least midnight. Temperatures won't have much of a chance to cool off between cloudy skies and persistent winds out of the south overnight, only cooling off into the low 50s.
EXTENDED: Light rain will linger in the area into the morning hours on Monday, so expect some damp roadways heading out the door. However, with this system being fast moving and lacking much moisture, rainfall totals will only amount to a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. As the cold front moves through the area on Monday, winds will be gusting up to 30 mph, before seeing the return to sunshine by the afternoon. Sunshine sticks around on Tuesday and temperatures will stay mild into the low 50s, but another cold front will race through Mid-Missouri, bringing gusty winds and a reinforcing shot of cooler air. Temperatures behind this second front look to get back to more seasonal values, in the low 40s for highs heading into next weekend. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest on the upcoming changes and check back here for updates.