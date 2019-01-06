A couple nice days with a chance of rain in between

SUNDAY: We're beginning to see clouds moving in from the west. As we get into the afternoon, we'll be looking at a mix of sun and clouds, but temperatures will still get well above average for this time of year, back into the upper 50s to near 60. As this approaching system inches closer, winds will be picking up so it will be a little breezy at times this afternoon.

TONIGHT: We could see a stray shower or two this evening well ahead of this system, but the latest data this morning suggests that most of the rain will hold off until at least midnight. Temperatures won't have much of a chance to cool off between cloudy skies and persistent winds out of the south overnight, only cooling off into the low 50s.