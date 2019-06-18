A foggy start leads to an otherwise quiet day
TUESDAY: We're waking up to a foggy start this morning, thanks to the rounds of rain we've seen the last few days and winds fairly calm this morning. This will continue until the later morning hours before clearing up, so slow down on that morning commute. We'll some sunshine attempt to return this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: We'll be tracking a complex of thunderstorms overnight developing out west and moving into Missouri. These look to weaken, but we'll still likely deal with some rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder heading into the morning commute on Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED: These storms are racing out ahead of a slowly approaching front, which will still be in the area Wednesday afternoon. It looks like storms will fire along this boundary in the afternoon hours, and present a severe risk, especially further southeast, who will have a bigger window with the front moving that direction throughout the day. Latest data this morning continues to suggest that the I-44 corridor and southeast from there to be the most likely area to see storms but that can change. We're dry Thursday but more moisture arrives for Friday, bringing yet another chance for scattered storms as we warm up to close out the week in the upper 80s.