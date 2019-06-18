A foggy start leads to an otherwise quiet day

TUESDAY: We're waking up to a foggy start this morning, thanks to the rounds of rain we've seen the last few days and winds fairly calm this morning. This will continue until the later morning hours before clearing up, so slow down on that morning commute. We'll some sunshine attempt to return this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: We'll be tracking a complex of thunderstorms overnight developing out west and moving into Missouri. These look to weaken, but we'll still likely deal with some rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder heading into the morning commute on Wednesday. Overnight lows fall into the middle 60s.