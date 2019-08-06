A steamy afternoon leading to storm chances

Rain chances lingering today

TUESDAY: Most of the rain has stayed toward Illinois this morning, and any of that cloud cover looks to break up pretty quickly this morning. This will help temperatures take off this morning topping out in the low 90s this afternoon. With the humidity slightly high today, heat indices could push the triple digits in some spots. And that steamy weather could pose as fuel for storms to reignite this afternoon, with the best chance south of I-70 and likely favoring east of HWY 63.

TONIGHT: Anything that does get going will move south of the area by early this evening, as skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.