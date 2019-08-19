A Weather Alert Day issued for Monday and Tuesday
MONDAY: We're starting off the week warm as temperatures look to rise into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be hovering around 100 so practice heat safety this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight with lows only falling into the middle 70s.
EXTENDED: The Weather Alert Day will continue into Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty being introduced into the forecast, with storms possible into the afternoon. Temperatures barring rain throwing a curveball into the forecast, will top out in the middle 90s with heat indices in the 105-110 range Tuesday. Cooler weather will follow a cold front Wednesday with tempertures falling back to normal for this time of year.