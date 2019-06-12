A wet commute looks to unfold with storms possible later this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning, but will become more scattered in the afternoon. Some storms in the afternoon could produce some isolated hail. Most will stay below the severe threshold as highs stay in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Those storms that redevelop this afternoon will move out by midnight, taking the clouds with them. Cooler air with clear skies will filter in, dropping temperatures to near 50 overnight, with some dipping into the upper 40s.