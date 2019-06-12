A wet commute looks to unfold with storms possible later this afternoon
WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning, but will become more scattered in the afternoon. Some storms in the afternoon could produce some isolated hail. Most will stay below the severe threshold as highs stay in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Those storms that redevelop this afternoon will move out by midnight, taking the clouds with them. Cooler air with clear skies will filter in, dropping temperatures to near 50 overnight, with some dipping into the upper 40s.
EXTENDED: After a cool start to Thursday, we rebound with abundant sunshine and temperatures back in the low to mid 70s. Friday also remains dry, but moisture begins to return to the area by the weekend as the upper-level pattern becomes more zonal. A few disturbances will slide in our direction, and with a slow moving front setting up we could see multiple waves of rain and storms over the weekend. 1-3" of rain is possible across Mid-Missouri through next Tuesday.