Active weather pattern to develop this week

Monday August 5 Afternoon Weather Video

THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon, but we stay dry. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible late tonight and could last into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows drop into the low 70s.

EXTENDED: Our weather pattern looks to remain active across Mid-Missouri over the next several days. Daily rain chances are possible-- but they won't be all day soaking rains, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will have to be watched closely as a frontal boundary looks to settle across the Midwest and allow for an avenue of several rounds of heavy precipitation. The threat for heavy rainfall is possible towards the end of the week.