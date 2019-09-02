After a cloudy weekend, fog then sunshine return for Labor Day

Sunday September 1 Evening Weather Video

TONIGHT: Another round of fog is possible overnight as a warm front lifts northward across mid-Missouri. Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s Monday morning.

LABOR DAY: Fog will clear by 9am tomorrow, and for the first time in about 72 hours, widespread sunshine will return to the region. Temperatures will rise into the mid-80s and it will be humid.

EXTENDED: A brief touch of summer arrives with sticky air and temperatures near 90. Much cooler weather looks to take over to close out the work week, all the while staying dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will hover in the 70s and low 80s through the weekend, with another round of even cooler weather possible by next Sunday.