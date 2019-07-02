All-about-summer weather continues across Mid-MO
THIS AFTERNOON: All about pure summer heat and humidity across Mid-Missouri this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the heating of the day "popcorn"-type showers and storms will flare up. Keep an eye to the sky/radar if you have outdoor plans into the evening.
TONIGHT: Things will quiet down by tonight where we see storms develop. We'll be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures again falling back to the low 70s
EXTENDED: The upper-level pattern has started to weaken a bit, allowing for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each day, but widespread rain isn't expected on any one day. Highs will still be in the upper 80s to around 90, and Thursday evening looks relatively dry for the 4th of July. Rain chances slightly increase into the weekend with a frontal boundary possibly having better luck focusing more showers and storms. Heat indices range from 95-98 all week where we stay dry into the afternoon. Long range patterns indicate a further weakening of the ridge late next week. That could bring back a cooler pattern to the region.