All-about-summer weather continues across Mid-MO

THIS AFTERNOON: All about pure summer heat and humidity across Mid-Missouri this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the heating of the day "popcorn"-type showers and storms will flare up. Keep an eye to the sky/radar if you have outdoor plans into the evening.

TONIGHT: Things will quiet down by tonight where we see storms develop. We'll be left with partly cloudy skies and temperatures again falling back to the low 70s