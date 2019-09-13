Amazing weather visits town this weekend
FRIDAY: Can't rule out a spot shower or two this morning, but it looks like the activity is over for us in Mid-Missouri. Clouds will clear out during the morning, leaving us with lower humidity and cooler temperatures with highs hitting the low 80s.
TONIGHT: We hang on to mostly clear skies overnight with a beautiful night for football unfolding. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to low 70s around kickoff before falling overnight to near 60.
EXTENDED: Even with temperatures a few degrees warmer Saturday afternoon, it will still feel pleasant with not much humidity to speak of. It looks like it will return into Sunday and stick with us for the foreseeable future as Mother Nature hangs on to Summer until the bitter end. Temperatures this week look to be nearly 10 degrees above normal all the way through with next to no meaningful rain chances.