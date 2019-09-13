Amazing weather visits town this weekend

Beautiful weather to ride into the weekend with

FRIDAY: Can't rule out a spot shower or two this morning, but it looks like the activity is over for us in Mid-Missouri. Clouds will clear out during the morning, leaving us with lower humidity and cooler temperatures with highs hitting the low 80s.

TONIGHT: We hang on to mostly clear skies overnight with a beautiful night for football unfolding. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 60s to low 70s around kickoff before falling overnight to near 60.