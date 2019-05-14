Another beautiful day ahead of overnight storms

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds during the day. A warm front approaches by evening and could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM, especially east of Highway 63. Highs will rise into the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue overnight, but nothing will be severe. Through morning the rain will move east of mid-Missouri by 6 AM. Temperatures only drop into the upper 50s.

EXTENDED: The jet stream continues to lift north this week, allowing temperatures to increase into the 80s for a large part of the week. After morning rain sunshine continues Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday are dry and warm, but a big change to the weather pattern will bring a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack for the latest changes to the forecast.