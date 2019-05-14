SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Another beautiful day ahead of overnight storms

By:

Posted: May 14, 2019 04:28 AM CDT

Updated: May 14, 2019 04:28 AM CDT

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with increasing clouds during the day. A warm front approaches by evening and could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms after 5 PM, especially east of Highway 63. Highs will rise into the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers continue overnight, but nothing will be severe. Through morning the rain will move east of mid-Missouri by 6 AM. Temperatures only drop into the upper 50s. 

EXTENDED: The jet stream continues to lift north this week, allowing temperatures to increase into the 80s for a large part of the week. After morning rain sunshine continues Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday are dry and warm, but a big change to the weather pattern will bring a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Stay with ABC 17 Stormtrack for the latest changes to the forecast.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Thursday May 16 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Thursday May 16 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos