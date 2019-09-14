Another Beautiful Day; Humidity on the Way

TODAY: Another beautiful day. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 80's. Humidity will stay low as well. Highs sticking in the mid 80's.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and staying warm with a low of 68 degrees.

EXTENDED: The heat & humidity returns Sunday. Temperatures will be near 90 with feels like temperatures in the mid and upper 90's. This heat looks to last much of next week with sunny/mostly sunny conditions along with the heat. Long range forecasts are pointing to a fall cool down towards the end of September.