SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Another Beautiful Day; Humidity on the Way

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 04:20 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 04:20 AM CDT

 

TODAY: Another beautiful day. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-to-mid 80's. Humidity will stay low as well. Highs sticking in the mid 80's. 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and staying warm with a low of 68 degrees. 

EXTENDED: The heat & humidity returns Sunday. Temperatures will be near 90 with feels like temperatures in the mid and upper 90's. This heat looks to last much of next week with sunny/mostly sunny conditions along with the heat. Long range forecasts are pointing to a fall cool down towards the end of September.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

    Pleasant Saturday, Summery Sunday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos