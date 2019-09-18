Another dose of Summer this afternoon
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices will be back in the upper 90s once again. We could pick up a stray storm or two, but it looks like most of us will be dry.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with overnight lows falling back to near 70.
EXTENDED: Summer-like heat sticks around until Friday with our upper-level ridge finally beginning to slide southeast. Our next storm system starts to move in Friday which will bring cooler air and on and off chances for showers and thunderstorms all the way through the weekend. With some tropical air helping out, we could see some impressive rainfall totals when this is all said and done, which could lead to some flooding issues. This comes at a bad time, as releases have increased upstream, so adding on rain could lead to renewed river flooding as well.