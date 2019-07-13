Another hot day Sunday, Barry's impacts to be felt Tuesday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear overnight-- Low around 70.
SUNDAY: It's another hot, summer day tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies will help temps into the low 90s.
EXTENDED: We'll stay dry Monday but see an increase in cloud cover which will help cool us off a bit. Remnants of Barry will track northward into Missouri bring us a chance at rain showers for Tuesday. Heavy rainfall accumulations will likely not be an issue. Most data has indicated less than a half inch of rain. As Barry tracks eastward, strong southwest winds will take over Thursday and Friday allowing for some of the warmest air of the year. Highs are likely to reach the mid 90s with high dewpoints. Feels like temperatures could be well over 100... we'll be monitoring the potential for any dangerous heat.