Another hot day to close out the weekend
SUNDAY: Hot, humid, and bright with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values range between 98-103.
TONIGHT: Another quiet night with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling back into the low 70s.
EXTENDED: The hot pattern continues into next week with highs in the low 90s through Wednesday. The heat index on those days will likely be in the neighborhood of 100 degrees. By the middle of the week, the upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin to break down, and we could see a few disturbances send rain our way Thursday-Saturday. Chances are low for now, but we will continue to track this as we approach the 4th of July.