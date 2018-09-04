Another repeat Today, heat & humidity... The rain train begins Wednesday

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures are already in the mid 80s at 11 this morning. We'll likely see these temperatures climb to, or a degree above 90. Expect some breezy conditions as well, with winds out of the WSW around 10-15 mph. Feels temperatures will range anywhere between 95 and 98* this afternoon during peak heating of the day. Some spotty storms are possible too... hard to find, though. Most of us will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers and storms is expected through the night, as a cold front slowly tracks into Missouri. The better chance of rain holds of until we head into Wednesday, but scattered storms through the night isn't out of the question. Under partly cloudy skies, we'll see temperatures bottom out near 70.

EXTENDED: Changes in our weather pattern start Wednesday as a frontal boundary from northern Missouri slowly moves south. This will increase our t-storm chances with scattered storms possible in the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. As this front moves south and stalls out, rain chances continue Thursday into Friday with highs cooling into the upper 70s. We are also watching Tropical Storm Gordon as it tracks to the northwest. It looks to track through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall anywhere along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Current consensus brings the influx of moisture into Oklahoma, which will likely get tied up in the aforementioned front. Widespread rain is possible beginning as early as Friday and lasting through the weekend. While the track does bring the remnants of Gordon into Mid-Missouri, how much rain we'll see depends on the amount of moisture left in the system. Right now it's looking possible that as we head into the weekend many spots could see up to, if not higher, four inches of rain. The greatest rainfall amounts look to be northwest of the I-44 corridor. With the rain in place, we'll also see cooler conditions. Highs by the weekend will likely struggle to climb out of the 70s. Make sure to stay tuned to ABC 17 News for the latest on the changing weather pattern.