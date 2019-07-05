Another risk for storms to close out the work week

Friday July 5 Morning Weather Video

FRIDAY: Morning rains will continue to taper off, but excess cloud cover will keep us cooler. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. A stray strong to severe storm is possible late morning or early afternoon, gusty winds would be the main threat.

TONIGHT: Skies will slowly clear out this evening. Temps drop into the low 70s.

EXTENDED: We're tracking more chances for storms along a cold front into Saturday. Temperatures will continue to stay seasonal into this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.