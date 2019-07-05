SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Another risk for storms to close out the work week

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 04:36 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 07:40 AM CDT

FRIDAY: Morning rains will continue to taper off, but excess cloud cover will keep us cooler. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. A stray strong to severe storm is possible late morning or early afternoon, gusty winds would be the main threat.

TONIGHT: Skies will slowly clear out this evening. Temps drop into the low 70s.

EXTENDED: We're tracking more chances for storms along a cold front into Saturday. Temperatures will continue to stay seasonal into this weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday July 5 Morning Weather Video

    Friday July 5 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos