Another risk for storms today, Keep a close eye to the sky!

Thursday July 4 Morning Weather Video

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny with a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid-upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Storms will generally tend to die down past 9 or 10 o'clock but much of the latest data has been slowing down the clearing process. Let's stay aware here as we head into the overnight hours. Stay ahead of any storm chances by downloading the ABC 17 StormTrack Weather App-- you can get up to the minute radar for your particular location if you need to take cover!

EXTENDED: The seasonably warm weather sticks around through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, and isolated to scattered storm each day. Storms are not expected to be severe with not much to force them other than daytime heat and humidity and weak upper level waves. Rain chances gradually diminish after Sunday.