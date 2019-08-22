Another round of heavy rain on the way

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF THE VIEWING AREA UNTIL 10***

THURSDAY: Rain looks to be moving back in after a brief break in the action and will likely be impacting the morning commute. With plenty of rain having already fallen overnight, we'll have to keep an eye on low water crossings, and a reminder to never try to cross a flooded roadway if you come to one. Rain will become more scattered in nature toward the afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to recover much above 80 this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain chances will continue into tonight, with our southern counties looking like the better bet to pick up some unneeded rain. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s.