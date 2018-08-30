Another round of storms early Friday, hot and humid Saturday

TONIGHT: We'll dry out through the evening and overnight looks partly to mostly cloudy with lows only dropping to near 70 and light south winds at 5-8 mph. After 1 AM, showers and t-storms are possible, forming near a warm front which will be lifting to the northeast across Mid-Missouri. Storms will track east through early morning. Another cluster of storms in northern Missouri will drop south Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Morning storms are possible with the best chance north of I-70. These could contain heavy rain and strong wind gusts as they move south and decrease through early afternoon. It will be warmer an more humid behind a warm front which will lift into northeastern Missouri early in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s with heat indices in the low to mid 90s as south winds increase to 10 mph. Areas north with lingering cloud cover will be slightly cooler. It looks dry but warm and muggy for Sportszone Football Friday games.

EXTENDED: Another cluster of storms will move across northern Missouri late Friday night into Saturday morning, possibly dropping as far south as I-70 but best chances are from HWY 36 northward. The heat will be locked in place through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 90s Saturday and near 90 Sunday, with heat indices close to 100 degrees. Spotty storms also look possible Saturday and Sunday but Labor Day looks dry with high temperatures near 90. Slight storm chances return next Wednesday as the heat and humidity persist. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest forecast and check back here for updates.