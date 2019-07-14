Barry swirls to our south, as we stay warm and dry

SUNDAY: It's another hot, summer day featuring mostly sunny skies and temperatures pushing toward 90. There's an outside chance we find a spot shower this afternoon in response to Barry down south, but most-if not all-of us will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight as lows cool off into the upper 60s and low 70s.

EXTENDED: Monday's looking dry, but clouds will increase as the remnants of Barry will track northward into Missouri bring us a chance at rain showers for Tuesday. Heavy rainfall accumulations will likely not be an issue. Most data has indicated less than a half inch of rain. As Barry tracks eastward, strong southwest winds will take over Thursday and Friday allowing for some of the warmest air of the year. Highs are likely to reach the mid 90s with high dew points. Feels like temperatures could be well over 100... we'll be monitoring the potential for any dangerous heat.