Beautiful Fall Weather leads to a taste of winter by Friday

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 11:48 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:48 AM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON: Beautiful weather continues this afternoon with lots of sunshine and highs around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, lows in the mid 40s.

EXTENDED: Quiet weather continues through Wednesday with a strong cold front looming to our west throughout the day Thursday.

We'll see an increase in rain and thunderstorms throughout the day followed by a good kick of cold temperatures-- Our high temperature for Friday will likely occur very early in the morning, around 2 or 3am.

Friday during the day will more than likely have a "winter-like" feel with gusty westerly winds up to 20-25 mph with temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 40s-- wind chills will likely be a factor in the upper 30s. Rain showers are possible as well. Have the heavy coat ready for Friday night football!

