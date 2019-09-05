SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Beautiful weather continues Friday, Saturday

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 01:35 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 01:46 PM CDT

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, winds out of the south will help keep temperatures in the upper 60s overnight.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies will continue tomorrow. If you're north of I-70 you'll be in the low 80s with temps in the upper 80s near 90 south of the interstate. An afternoon cold front will lead to comfortable temperatures throughout the evening.

EXTENDED: This weekend looks to start out dry for the first MU home game. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s throughout the game. Humidity should remain low, so it will be comfortable. Don't forget the sunscreen, sunshine will be abundant all day. Rain chance increase Saturday night into Sunday morning! 

