Beautiful weather following the rain, another rain chance arrives Thursday
THIS AFTERNOON: Clouds are sticking around early this afternoon as temperatures continue to slowly rise through the 70s. We'll eventually see things clear out by 3 or 4 with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies as lows drop back into the middle 60s.
EXTENDED: In the wake of today's front, Tuesday looks gorgeous with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A couple weak systems look to track through the area Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday looks to be a better chance of precipitation throughout the morning as that storms looks to hold a little more moisture with it. We'll be tracking that along with comfortable temperatures throughout the rest of the week.