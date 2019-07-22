Beautiful weather takes over later this afternoon
MONDAY: We'll be tracking some lingering showers, especially further southeast toward I-44 until about 10:00 AM. Once that cooler, drier air takes over we'll be able to enjoy the rest of the day as temperatures only top out in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. We'll cool off to near 60 degrees for an overnight low.
EXTENDED: This gorgeous stretch of weather will carry us through most, if not all of the workweek. We'll see slowly increasing temperatures but humidity will remain in check. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 80s, with a gradual warming trend.