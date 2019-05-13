Beautiful week ahead with more summer like conditions

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MONDAY: Dense morning fog will slow you down out the door in the morning as visibility will be reduced less than 1" across parts of the area. Besides the fog, we look to start the morning sunny across Mid-MO, that will lead to warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon. We'll top out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

TONIGHT: With clear skies overnight temperatures drop into the upper 40s again by morning. Winds transition out of the southeast through the night.

EXTENDED: Sunshine continues Tuesday with a slightly warmer day than the start of the work week, up 10 degrees with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday night into Wednesday a weak area of low pressure will bring spot showers to the area. Coverage and intensity look very lack-luster. No impacts are expected. Temperatures continue the upward trend through the end of the week. A fairly strong storm system looks to crash on to the west coast by next weekend. That will be the focus for a severe potential across the region next weekend. It's something we'll be monitoring over the next 7 days.