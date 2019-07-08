Calm weather continues Monday, Cooler than average to close out the week
TONIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s.
MONDAY: A nice start to the day in the upper 60s and low 70s, afternoon highs top out in the middle 80s. Humidity will stay a tick lower Monday afternoon making for comfortable time to be out and about.
EXTENDED: A chance for a few showers and a rumble of thunder arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening while we continue to get warmer and see an increase in moisture through Wednesday. Another cold front is poised to track through the area Wednesday evening and some models have even indicated spring-like temperatures to close out the work week. Let's think 80s and 90s through Wednesday and the potential for low 80s and maybe even a few folks stuck in the upper 70s Thursday & Friday.