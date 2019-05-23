Calmer weather moving in for the time being

TONIGHT: There's another slight chance of storms into this evening as storms approach from the west this evening after 8-9 PM. They could clip some of our far northwestern counties late tonight, but the severe threat will be limited, at best. Lows fall back into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: We'll keep mostly sunny skies into the close of the work week. Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees, topping out in the upper 80s with continued southerly winds. We pick up an isolated storm chance toward the evening bringing the return of the possibility of severe weather. The primary threats are large hail and some gusty winds.

EXTENDED: Storm chances parade into the weekend as the southwest upper level flow continues. Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend. Daily storm chances through Saturday may include stronger storms that will have to be tracked. Additional rainfall ranges from 1" up to 4". The highest amounts will be in the northern portion of the state. This is certainly unwelcomed for many with outdoor plans and also those who have been battling flooding for the better portion of the last couple months.