Chance of strong storms again this afternoon

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:07 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 01:01 PM CDT

WEDNESDAY: We're tracking one last round of severe weather. It will depend on how much we can destabilize into this afternoon as a cold front crawls through the viewing area. If we can become unstable enough, we face the possibility of seeing some large hail and gusty winds, not to mention unneeded additional rainfall. Highs look to reach the mid 80s once again before the front slides through.

TONIGHT: We'll hang on to rain chances tonight before the front is able to sweep them off to our east. Overnight lows will fall to near 60 for one of the cooler nights we've seen recently.

EXTENDED: Things finally calm down for a few days, allowing some of us to finally catch our breath without a threat of severe weather. Toward this weekend, winds aloft will be out of a more northwesterly direction, so severe chances look unlikely, but a few disturbances moving through may bring rain chances up closer to Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. The start of next week will feel more like summer as temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s toward Tuesday.

