Chance of strong storms again this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: We're tracking one last round of severe weather. It will depend on how much we can destabilize into this afternoon as a cold front crawls through the viewing area. If we can become unstable enough, we face the possibility of seeing some large hail and gusty winds, not to mention unneeded additional rainfall. Highs look to reach the mid 80s once again before the front slides through.

TONIGHT: We'll hang on to rain chances tonight before the front is able to sweep them off to our east. Overnight lows will fall to near 60 for one of the cooler nights we've seen recently.