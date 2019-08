Friday August 2 Afternoon Weather Video

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny skies continue throughout this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy skies, lows in the mid 60s.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up this weekend. A spotty storm chance is possible Saturday afternoon but much of the day should remain dry! Sunday is warmer & sunnier with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures look to continue warming into next week.