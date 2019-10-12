SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Daily Forecast

Chilly Start to Homecoming Festivities

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2019 04:22 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

SATURDAY: Starting off cold with wind chills in the mid-20s, warming into the lower 60s. Breezy but sunny and clear.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Staying clear overnight with low's in the lower 40's. 

EXTENDED: Winds remain from the southwest heading into Sunday, but it's still a chilly start around 40 on Sunday morning. We warm into the low to mid-60s on Sunday afternoon, and remain sunny. We start next week off dry and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds build at night ahead of our next front that will bring a slight chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday. Most of next week will be near our seasonal average with the exception of Wednesday, when we fall into the 50s for highs.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunny Sunday in store

    Sunny Sunday in store

Recommended Stories

Top Videos