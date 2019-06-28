Closing out the week warmer than we started
FRIDAY: Couldn't rule out some patchy fog again this morning, but shouldn't be an issue on the roadways. We'll be mostly sunny this afternoon and with that heat and humidity hanging on. Highs will be near 90 with heat indices in the upper 90s pushing 100.
TONIGHT: We'll stay mostly clear but again don't cool off much overnight with lows getting into the low 70s.
EXTENDED: The upper-level pattern is stubborn to move with the jet stream well to our north even into early next week. Rain chances will be slim to none with mostly sunny skies and heat and humidity lingering. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s to around 70. The pattern begins to break down a bit into late next week with low rain chances on July 4.