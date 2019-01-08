Cold days ahead, snow chance Fri-Sat

TONIGHT: Northwesterly winds will usher a secondary surge of cold air, dropping temperatures into the upper 20s by morning with wind chills dipping into the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: It will be sunny, breezy and cold with highs only reaching the upper 30s to near 40 with northwesterly winds at 10-16 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times, generating wind chills in the 20s in the afternoon. Lows will dip to near 20 by Thursday morning as some clouds pass through.

EXTENDED: We'll stay in the upper 30s again for Thursday with a few clouds in the sky and light winds from the southeast up to 8 mph. A storm system is developing for Friday and will send moisture into mid-Missouri during the day Friday as temperatures stay in the upper 30s. At this time, it looks like it will start as a mix of rain and snow which will increase after 1 PM Friday and change to all snow by evening with light snow continuing through the night into Saturday morning. Snow will shift to the east-southeast during the day Saturday before ending. Snow amounts will range from light accumulation farther northwest to moderate accumulation to the east-southeast. It is too early to pin down exactly how much is expected but on average, it currently looks like 2-5 inches is possible with the highest totals south of HWY 50. Temperatures will be below freezing from Friday evening through Saturday morning so untreated roads will be slick. Sunday looks partly sunny and cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Watch ABC 17 News for the latest on the upcoming changes and check back here for updates.