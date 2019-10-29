Cold, dreary weather holds today
TUESDAY: We'll likely hang on to cloud cover for much of the day, helping keep temperatures in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.
TONIGHT: Rain moves back in this evening, after 6-7 PM from the southwest. Most of this will stay in liquid form, but a flake or two is possible again north with lows in the low to mid 30s. For the latest up to date info on any changes check out the Live Blog that we'll be updating the next few days.
EXTENDED: That rain sticks around for much of the day on Wednesday, holding temperatures in the upper 30s for most of the day. We could see things cool off enough overnight Wednesday into Thursday that we could see a few snow showers, but at this moment, little to no accumulation is expected and roads looking fine. A few of our northwestern counties could see 1-2” but most of us won't. Precipitation clears out by midday Thursday, leaving us windy and bitterly cold with wind chills in the teens and 20s going into Halloween night. We gradually warm up and stay dry through the weekend.