Cold, dreary weather holds today

Messy forecast unfolding tonight

TUESDAY: We'll likely hang on to cloud cover for much of the day, helping keep temperatures in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Rain moves back in this evening, after 6-7 PM from the southwest. Most of this will stay in liquid form, but a flake or two is possible again north with lows in the low to mid 30s. For the latest up to date info on any changes check out the Live Blog that we'll be updating the next few days.