Daily Forecast

Cold Front Brings Rain Chances to Mid-MO

By:

Posted: Oct 05, 2019 04:42 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 07:53 AM CDT

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing skies overnight with a low temperature in the upper 40's. 

EXTENDED: As the same cold front pushes south, it will bring more rain to the southern portion of the viewing area on Sunday morning, especially south of Highway 50. We dry out after that and that continues all the way through the first half of our work week. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures will dominate the forecast through Wednesday. Thursday will have another cold front come through bringing more rain chances and a cool down for next weekend.

