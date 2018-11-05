Colder air heading our way

TONIGHT: Drizzle will persist into early evening and end and clouds will gradually break up overnight. Lows will drop to near 40 by morning with a west breeze at 8-12 mph.

TUESDAY: Election day looks to remain mostly dry, with partly sunny skies and cool. We'll start the day with sunshine but clouds will move in with a chance of sprinkles or a brief light shower in the afternoon and early evening. Little to no rain is expected but it wouldn't hurt to have your umbrella as you head out to vote just in case you get under a rain shower. It will stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and breezy with westerly winds at 8-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

EXTENDED: Wednesday night will be colder, dropping to near 30 degrees. Clouds move back in Thursday, leading to a chance of rain by late afternoon. The dry air in place will eat away at the moisture as it moves in Thursday but by evening. some rain is possible along with some snow mixing in. After 9 PM, there could be a period of steady rain or possibly brief snow which looks more likely north of I-70 overnight. No snow accumulation is expected at this time except perhaps a trace in grassy surfaces north of I-70. What's certain is that MUCH colder air tracks in Thursday and into the weekend. Thursday night we'll drop into the upper 20s, only reaching the low 40s Friday with some sunshine. A hard freeze is expected Friday night as we dip into the low 20s with areas north of I-70 near 20 by Saturday morning. Right now the weekend looks dry but chilly as we remain in the lower 40s for highs and upper 20s to lower 30s for lows. Watch ABC 17 News for the latest on our changing weather and check back here for updates.