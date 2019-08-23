Comfortable day in store to end the week
FRIDAY: Any rain chances we have today will be confined toward I-44 for the most part. The rest of us will try to move some of this cloud cover out toward this afternoon. Temperatures remain cool for this time of year, only topping out near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will take over as temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s.
EXTENDED: Most, if not all, of the weekend looks pleasant. We could see a stray shower or two but it looks like most of the weekend will be dry. Temperatures will stay cool, in the low 80s before warming up slightly toward Monday. Rain chances ramp up Monday and could spill over into the first part of Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, we'll see another shot of cooler and drier air, giving us a taste of fall by Wednesday.