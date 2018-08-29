Cooler weather, rain chance returns Thursday

TONIGHT: Tonight will be dry through the night with mostly cloudy skies. Thanks to the cold front that passed through early on Wednesday temperatures will drop back into the low 60s by morning making for a pleasant, but cooler start to the day. Overnight storms will develop to the southwest of our area, which could impact areas near HWY 65 and south of I-70 Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: The day will start off dry in most areas but areas near HWY 65 could see some rain moving in from the west by 8 AM. Showers & t-storms are possible in the morning mainly in our southwestern counties with a lower chance farther north and east. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with partly sunny skies and easterly winds up to 10 mph.

EXTENDED: The heat will crank it up a notch for Friday and into the weekend with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s Friday and near 90 Saturday. A warm front will move through Friday morning with some storms tracking along that boundary from the northwest to southeast early Friday. There is a spot storm chance Friday afternoon into early evening. Spotty storms also look possible Saturday and Sunday but Labor Day looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s.