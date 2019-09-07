Couldn't draw up any better weather for the home opener today
SATURDAY: If you're heading out tailgating early this morning, we won't have anything to worry about on the weather front aside from some patchy fog in some low-lying areas. Humidity has moved out of the area and we'll see a pleasant day unfold later this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Rain chances increase late tonight, likely holding off until after midnight as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.
EXTENDED: Those showers and storms will make for a wet morning on Sunday for many of us, with the best chances along and north of HWY 50. That rain will taper off toward the afternoon as temperatures reach toward the low to mid 80s. We're tracking a warm-up that still appears in store for the start of the workweek and looks to last through Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and possibly some low 90s. Rain chances look to be limited until another front looks to move in toward next weekend.