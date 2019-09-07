Couldn't draw up any better weather for the home opener today

Nice weather returning for the home opener

SATURDAY: If you're heading out tailgating early this morning, we won't have anything to worry about on the weather front aside from some patchy fog in some low-lying areas. Humidity has moved out of the area and we'll see a pleasant day unfold later this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Rain chances increase late tonight, likely holding off until after midnight as temperatures fall into the mid 60s.