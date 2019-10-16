Crisp start to the morning lasts into the afternoon
WEDNESDAY: We're getting off to a cool start this morning, and temperatures won't recover too much by this afternoon, only managing the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.
TONIGHT: Clouds will thin out tonight leaving us to cool off back into the middle 30s by daybreak with wind chills feeling like the low 30s.
EXTENDED: This chilly weather will be short-lived as warmer weather returns tomorrow with temperatures topping out in the middle 60s and low 70s for Friday. Toward the weekend, we'll be tracking two main chances for rain. The first round will move in early on Saturday morning, and could be out of the area by the afternoon. The second round looks to move in later on Sunday, giving us some dry time for a good chunk of the weekend. If these storms on Sunday move in toward the afternoon, we'll have to watch for the potential of seeing one or two stronger storms, but rainfall amounts don't look to bring any flooding into the forecast.