Daily storm chances continue bringing more unwelcome threats for severe weather

THURSDAY: After waking up to extensive damage in Jefferson City from overnight tornadoes conditions are going to improve through the day. Showers may be ongoing through the afternoon near the I-44 corridor, but most areas will be dry this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs rise into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: There's another slight chance of storms into this evening as storms approach from the west this evening after 8-9 PM. As they move in from the west some storms could be strong to severe bringing additional threats of damaging wind and large hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Storms will be isolated to widely scattered in nature. Lows drop into the upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Storm chances parade into the weekend as upper level flow continues. Under southwesterly flow moisture will be abundant for daily storm chances. Better chance of storm activity lies to the northwest through Friday afternoon, but we could see storms dip south through the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Daily storm chances through Saturday may include strong to severe storms. Additional rain fall ranges from 1" up to 4". The highest amounts will be in the northern portion of the state. This is unwelcomed for many with outdoor plans and also those who have been battling flooding for the better portion of the last couple months.