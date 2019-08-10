Dangerously hot weather visits the next few days

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy throughout the day with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index will be in the 93-97 range this afternoon so stay hydrated.

TONIGHT: Most of the night will be quiet until well into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Showers and storms will be approaching from the west around 4-6 AM.

EXTENDED: Those showers and storms will move in early and look to move out fairly quickly-by the early afternoon. The intensity they'll move into the viewing area with is still a bit unclear, but there will be enough energy for storms to work with to become marginally strong to severe. Some storms could bring heavy rain, small hail, and isolated gusty winds. We still think that these storms will move out fast enoughInto Monday, heat builds with highs in the mid-upper 90s. A Weather Alert Day is in effect Sunday and Monday for heat index values between 100-105 degrees. Slight rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday and heat eases a bit into midweek behind a cold front.